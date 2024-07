UK PM Starmer says special relationship with US is stronger than ever

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) – Britain’s recently elected prime minister, Keir Starmer, said the special relationship between Britain and the United States is stronger than ever as he met President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

“The special relationship is so important, it was forged in difficult circumstances and endured for so long and is stronger now than ever,” he said.