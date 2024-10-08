UK PM Starmer to hold talks with U.S., France and Germany in Berlin this weekend

reuters_tickers

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with the leaders of the U.S., France and Germany in Berlin on Saturday for talks on the war in Ukraine and the latest developments in the Middle East, Starmer’s spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister will travel to a meeting of the Quad in Berlin on Saturday. Leaders will discuss the situation in Ukraine as well as the concerning developments in the Middle East,” Starmer’s spokesperson told reporters, referring to the ‘Quad’ grouping of Britain, the United States, France and Germany.