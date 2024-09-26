Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK PM Starmer to meet EU’s von der Leyen next week over resetting ties

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer next week, a commission spokesperson said on Thursday, as he continues a charm offensive to reset ties between the UK and the European Union.

“There will be a meeting between the President and Prime Minister Starmer next week,” said the spokesperson, without providing further details.

Starmer had also earlier written about his planned meeting.

“I want to reset our relationship with the EU and make Brexit work for the British people. Looking forward to visiting Brussels next week to start discussions with @VonderLeyen,” wrote Starmer on social media platform X.

Since winning election in July, Labour PM Starmer has embarked on several meetings with leading European politicians, such as French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, over improving post-Brexit ties with the EU and EU members.

