UK PM Starmer welcomes release of prisoners including Vladimir Kara-Murza

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday welcomed the release of a number of prisoners from Russia including dual Russian-British dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza, who had been jailed on treason charges for 25 years.

“I welcome the release of a number of prisoners held in Russia, including Vladimir Kara-Murza, Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich,” Starmer said on X.

“We will continue to call on Russia to uphold freedom of political expression.”