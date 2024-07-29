Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK police arrest teenager after eight stabbed in ‘horrendous’ incident

This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) -British police arrested a 17-year-old male after at least eight people were stabbed in a town in northwest England on Monday, with witnesses telling local media that they had seen bleeding young children being treated by paramedics at the scene.

Merseyside Police said armed police had arrested the suspect and seized a knife after being called to reports of a stabbing at around 11.50 a.m. (1050 GMT) at an address in Southport, north of Liverpool.

Police said the incident was not being treated as terrorism-related and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbings. The arrested teenager is from Banks, a village not far from Southport, they added.

“At this early stage, enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate,” police said.

North West Ambulance Service said it had treated eight patients with stab injuries who had been taken to three different hospitals, including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The hospital said it had declared a major incident and its emergency department was extremely busy. It asked parents only to bring in their children if it was urgent.

“Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X.

“I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James, Michael Holden and Andrew Heavens)

