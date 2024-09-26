Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK police ask potential victims to come forward after Harrods boss assault allegations

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British police on Thursday called for any potential victims or survivors with allegations against former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed to come forward in light of recent media reports about the Egyptian billionaire.

Lawyers for alleged victims last week said Al Fayed sexually abused female staff at his London department store Harrods and threatened consequences if they tried to complain. He died last year aged 94.

“It is vital that any victims have a voice and are able to report any allegations if they have not done so before, and know that they will be taken seriously,” said Stephen Clayman, head of specialist crime at London’s Metropolitan Police.

“We have specialist teams to ensure all those victims who make contact with us are supported in the best way possible.”

According to a BBC documentary which aired last week, Harrods failed to intervene and helped to cover up abuse allegations during Al Fayed’s ownership between 1985 and 2010.

He always denied the accusations.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
131 Likes
97 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR