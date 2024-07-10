UK police launch manhunt after triple murder of BBC commentator’s family

LONDON (Reuters) – British police launched a massive manhunt on Wednesday after three women, the wife and daughters of a BBC horse racing commentator, were killed in a leafy town outside London in an incident believed to have involved a crossbow.

Officers discovered the three victims, aged 25, 28 and 61, with serious injuries at the house in Bushey, 20 miles northwest of London, on Tuesday evening. They died at the scene a short time later.

The BBC said that the women were Carol Hunt, the wife of its commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters.

A huge search involving armed officers has now been launched for suspect, Kyle Clifford. Police have appealed to him to give himself up and warned the public not to approach the 26-year-old.

Chief superintendent Jon Simpson called the incident “horrific”, telling reporters a crossbow and possibly other weapons were believed to have been involved.

“Our overarching objective today is to protect public safety and to locate Kyle Clifford who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women in what we believe is a targeted incident,” Simpson said.

Friends and colleagues of Hunt expressed their shock at the news.

“Impossible to comprehend the pain. Just know we are all here for you John. We love you pal – racing loves you,” ITV horse racing commentator said on X.