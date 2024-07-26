UK police officer under criminal investigation over Manchester Airport incident

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s police complaints watchdog said on Friday an officer was under criminal investigation for assault over an incident at Manchester Airport where a policeman was filmed stamping on a suspect’s head during an arrest.

The clip, filmed by an onlooker on Tuesday, was posted on social media and showed a chaotic scene in an airport car park, in which several officers armed with tasers restrained two suspects who were arrested on suspicion of assault, assault of an emergency worker, affray and obstructing police.

“We can confirm we are conducting a criminal investigation into the use of force during events which took place on 23 July at Manchester Airport,” the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s Regional Director Catherine Bates said in a statement.

The IOPC said the officer had also been served with a disciplinary notice to inform him he was being investigated for potential gross misconduct in relation to multiple alleged breaches of police professional standards during the arrest.

The footage of the arrest sparked accusations of police brutality and prompted protests outside a police station late on Wednesday.

Greater Manchester Police has suspended one of the officers involved.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)