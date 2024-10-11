Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK police record 40 new allegations relating to ex-Harrods boss and others

LONDON (Reuters) – British police said on Friday that they had recorded 40 new allegations relating to former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed and others, after multiple women accused the late businessman of sexual abuse and rape in a BBC documentary.

In September British police called for anyone with allegations against Al Fayed to come forward, and said it would look to prosecute others after the accusations.

“Since the broadcast of the documentary and our recent appeal, detectives have received numerous pieces of information, predominantly relating to the activities of Mohamed Al Fayed but some relating to the actions of others,” Stephen Clayman, head of specialist crime at London’s Metropolitan Police, said.

The fresh allegations relate to 40 victims and cover offences including sexual assault and rape between 1979 and 2013, the police said in Friday’s statement.

