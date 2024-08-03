UK police say two more charged in alleged Russia-linked arson attack

LONDON (Reuters) – British authorities have charged two more individuals in an investigation into an arson attack on a Ukrainian business in London in March allegedly linked to Russia, police said on Saturday.

Jakeem Barrington Rose, 22, and Ugnius Asmena, 19, have both been charged with aggravated arson. Rose was further charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and a private place, the police statement said.