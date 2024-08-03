Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK police say two more charged over alleged Russia-linked arson

LONDON (Reuters) -Two more people have been charged as part of the investigation into an arson attack on a Ukrainian business in London in March, an attack allegedly linked to Russia, British police said on Saturday.

Jakeem Barrington Rose, 22, and Ugnius Asmena, 19, have both been charged with aggravated arson. Rose was also charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

British authorities had previously accused five other men of being involved in the attack, including for offences under the National Security Act over “activity likely to benefit Russia”, according to court records.

“While these are very serious allegations, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them in connection with this matter,” Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said, of the latest charges.

In May, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said the British allegations of Russian involvement in the attack were absurd and provocative.

Relations between Russia and Britain have long been strained, and have deteriorated further since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The suspects in the arson case will go on trial in June next year.

