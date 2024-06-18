Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK police search for three children missing after theme park trip

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British police are searching for three children aged 14, 9 and 7 who were reported missing after a day out at a theme park 20 miles south west of London.

The children spent the day at Thorpe Park in Chertsey before they were reported missing at 1800 GMT on Monday, Surrey Police said in a statement.

They were last seen walking away from the park towards nearby Staines town centre at 1417 GMT and it is believed they may have travelled to London, the statement added.

The older girl is no relation to the two younger children, a girl and a boy, who are related.

