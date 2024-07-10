Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK pub group J D Wetherspoon’s sales growth slows

(Corrects dateline to July 10 from July 8)

(Reuters) -British pub group J D Wetherspoon reported slower sales growth in the 10 weeks of the fourth quarter, hurt by cost pressures in labour and some raw materials.

The group, which owns and operates pubs across the UK and Ireland, posted an 5.8% rise in like-for-like sales in the 10 weeks to July 7, compared to 11% a year ago, which included more bank holidays.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

