UK pub group J D Wetherspoon’s sales growth slows

(Reuters) -British pub group J D Wetherspoon reported slower sales growth in the 10 weeks of the fourth quarter, hurt by cost pressures in labour and some raw materials.

The group, which owns and operates pubs across the UK and Ireland, posted an 5.8% rise in like-for-like sales in the 10 weeks to July 7, compared to 11% a year ago, which included more bank holidays.

