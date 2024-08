UK public’s 1-year inflation outlook broadly stable at 2.7% -Citi/YouGov

LONDON (Reuters) – The British public’s expectations for inflation over the next year remained broadly stable at 2.7% in July, a monthly Citi/YouGov survey said on Thursday.

Expectations for inflation five to 10 years ahead were 3.1%, slightly above the 3% for June, the survey found.