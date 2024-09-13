Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK public’s inflation expectations fall to 3 year low, BoE survey shows

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – The British public’s expectations for inflation over the coming year dropped to its lowest in three years, a Bank of England survey showed on Friday.

The BoE’s quarterly inflation attitude survey showed that inflation expectations for the next 12 months fell to 2.7% in August, the lowest since August 2024, from 2.8% in May.

Expectations for the following 12 months were unchanged at 2.6% while expectations for five years ahead rose to a nine-month high of 3.2% from 3.1%

The survey was conducted between Aug. 2 and Aug. 6.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR