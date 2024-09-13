UK public’s inflation expectations fall to 3 year low, BoE survey shows

reuters_tickers

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – The British public’s expectations for inflation over the coming year dropped to its lowest in three years, a Bank of England survey showed on Friday.

The BoE’s quarterly inflation attitude survey showed that inflation expectations for the next 12 months fell to 2.7% in August, the lowest since August 2024, from 2.8% in May.

Expectations for the following 12 months were unchanged at 2.6% while expectations for five years ahead rose to a nine-month high of 3.2% from 3.1%

The survey was conducted between Aug. 2 and Aug. 6.