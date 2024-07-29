Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK public finances show 22 billion-pound spending hole, new finance minister Reeves says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s public finances are on course to show a 22 billion-pound ($28 billion) overspend as a result of poor budgeting by the previous Conservative government, new finance minister Rachel Reeves told parliament on Monday.

Reeves was setting out an audit of spending which she had asked the finance ministry to provide after she took office following the Labour Party’s July 4 election victory.

Reeves said past overspending and a failure to allocate sufficient resources to meet investment commitments and demands on public services meant there was a shortfall of 22 billion pounds for this financial year.

Britain’s government spent 1.14 trillion pounds in 2023/24, according to official data published earlier this month and net borrowing totalled 122 billion pounds or 4.5% of GDP.

Britain’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, said earlier this month that since the start of the financial year in April, borrowing had exceeded its March forecast by 3 billion pounds based on provisional data.

($1 = 0.7796 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR