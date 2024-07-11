Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK reality TV ‘finfluencers’ face 2027 trial on investment charges

This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – British reality television stars charged with promoting unauthorised trading schemes on Instagram face a trial in 2027, after they pleaded not guilty in a London court on Thursday.

Emmanuel Nwanze, 30, and Holly Thompson, 34, are alleged to have offered advice on trading high-risk foreign exchange contracts for difference on the social media platform between 2018 and 2021 without authorisation.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority alleges Nwanze paid reality TV stars Biggs Chris, Jamie Clayton, Lauren Goodger, Rebecca Gormley, Yazmin Oukhellou, Scott Timlin and Eva Zapico to promote the @holly_fxtrends account to their followers.

Chris, Clayton, Gormley and Zapico have starred in TV show “Love Island” while Goodger and Oukhellou are “The Only Way is Essex” stars.

The FCA announced the charges in May, marking the first crackdown on “finfluencers”, social media influencers offering financial advice.

Thompson, Chris, Clayton, Goodger, Gormley, Oukhellou, Timlin and Zapico each face one count of issuing unauthorised communications of financial promotions, an offence that can be punishable by a fine and up to two years in jail.

All of them apart from Zapico pleaded not guilty to the charge at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday. Zapico was not required to attend and is expected to enter a plea in September.

Nwanze was charged with running an unauthorised investment scheme and one count of unauthorised communications of financial promotions. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Judge Sally-Ann Hales said the defendants would stand trial in early 2027.

