UK records record level of antisemitism in first half of year, charity says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain saw almost 2,000 antisemitic incidents in the first half of 2024, a record figure for the first six months of any year, a Jewish advisory body said on Thursday.

The Community Security Trust (CST), which advises Britain’s estimated 280,000 Jews on security matters, said more than half of the incidents recorded were related to Israel, Gaza, Hamas or the current conflict in the region.

“The disgraceful surge in British antisemitism is further evidenced by these latest figures,” said CST Chief Executive Mark Gardner. “It happens across society, including in schools, campuses, places of work, public transport and on the streets.”

Between January and July, there were 1,978 incidents of antisemitism, the CST said, more than double the number reported during the same period last year. It said there was also a significant increase in online incidents and school-related anti-Jewish hate.

In February, the CST said 2023 had been the worst year for antisemitism in Britain since it began recording data after a surge in hatred following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

Last year, the government granted the charity an extra 3 million pounds ($3.8 million) in funding to help provide security at Jewish institutions.

“The soaring levels of antisemitic hate outlined in this report are truly appalling, and we must never relent in our work to root out this hatred in all its forms,” Home Secretary (interior minister) Yvette Cooper said.

“There is no place in Britain for this vile hatred and we are absolutely clear that those who push this poison – on the streets or online – must always face the full force of the law.”

($1 = 0.7881 pounds)

