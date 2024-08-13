Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK regular pay rises by annual 5.4% in 3 months to June

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, were 5.4% higher than a year earlier in the three months to the end of June, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast regular wage growth of 5.4%.

The Bank of England said it would continue to keep a close eye on wage growth when it cut interest rates on Aug. 1 after keeping them at a 16-year high of 5.25% for nearly a year.

Regular pay has been growing at roughly double the pace the BoE thinks is compatible with keeping inflation at its 2% target over the medium term, and the central bank expects data on Wednesday to show inflation back above target.

However, employers expect lower headline inflation to reduce pressure to raise wages over the coming year. The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development on Monday said employers expected to raise pay by 3% – the lowest expectation in two years – while a BoE survey pointed to pay rises of 4.1%.

Last month newly elected Labour Party finance minister Rachel Reeves approved pay rises of at least 5% for millions of public sector workers, including a 22% rise for junior doctors over two years to resolve a long-running industrial dispute.

The BoE is more focused on growth in private-sector pay, which it says has a more direct impact on inflation, and forecasts this will slow to 5% in the final quarter of this year and 3% in late 2025.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
39 Likes
27 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR