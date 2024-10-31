Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK regulator fines GB News over former PM Sunak broadcast

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s communication regulator Ofcom has fined right-leaning GB News channel 100,000 pounds ($129,910) for breaking due impartiality rules relating to a programme featuring former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, it said on Thursday.

Ofcom said the broadcast in February did not include an “appropriately wide range of significant viewpoints” and gave Sunak a “mostly uncontested platform” in the period leading up to the general election in July.

The watchdog noted that GB News was challenging its original breach decision in this case by judicial review, which it was defending. Ofcom said it would not enforce this sanction until those proceedings were concluded. 

($1 = 0.7698 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR