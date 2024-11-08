Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK regulator flags concerns and remedies for sale of baby formula

(Reuters) -Britain’s competition watchdog flagged concerns and potential solutions regarding the distribution of infant formulas on Friday, which could help improve the sector as well as reduce costs for parents.

The Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) initial recommendations include providing parents clear and accurate information on the nutritional value of the formula and standardising its packaging to reduce the influence of branding.

“We’re concerned that companies don’t compete strongly on price and many parents – who may be choosing infant formula in vulnerable circumstances and without clear information – opt for more expensive products, equating higher costs with better quality for their baby,” CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said.

It also said backstop measures such as price controls, while not currently recommended, could be put into place to bring down high prices for these products.

The regulator has put across these remedies after conducting a market study into the supply of infant formula and expects to publish a final report in February 2025.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

