UK regulator proposes slashing bank reimbursement cap for fraud victims

LONDON (Reuters) – Banks and payment companies in Britain might only have to reimburse fraud victims by up to 85,000 pounds ($111,460) – far short of an expected 415,000 pound payout cap – under new proposals published by a British regulator on Wednesday.

The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) said it was calling a new consultation on the proposed lower cap after a 2023 review found that only 18 instances in more than 250,000 involved people being scammed for more than 415,000 pounds.

Banks and payments companies currently reimburse victims of authorised push payment (APP) fraud – when criminals trick people into transferring money to them – on a voluntary basis and at varying rates. A new regime for more consistent reimbursement is due to come into effect in October.

($1 = 0.7626 pounds)

