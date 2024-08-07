UK regulator steps in after Thames Water breaches licence

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) – Britain’s water regulator stepped in on Wednesday to ensure struggling Thames Water improves its performance, appointing an independent monitor to sit within the business and report back to the regulator after the company breached its licence.

Regulator Ofwat said Thames Water, the country’s largest supplier, would be subject to a series of commitments after it breached its licence terms by losing two investment grade credit ratings in July.