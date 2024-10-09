Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK regulator suspends official accreditation for annual population data

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s statistics regulator said on Wednesday that it had suspended the official accredited status of the Annual Population Survey, citing concerns about the low response rates and the quality of the figures.

Ed Humpherson, head of the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR), wrote in a letter that the regulator agreed with the Office for National Statistics’ request to suspend the accredited official statistics status for the ONS Annual Population Survey.

Official statistics status means that data complies with standards of trustworthiness and quality set by the OSR.

Population estimates data published on Tuesday showed the UK’s population grew by 1% in annual terms to 68.3 million as of mid-2023, mainly due to high immigration.

Michael Keoghan, ONS director general for economic and social statistics, said it would do more work to improve the quality of the data and better account for population growth, especially in smaller regions in the country.

Keoghan said the ONS will publish a technical note setting out how the population estimates can be used moving forward after a workshop in November.

The ONS will start to use an improved Labour Force Survey as its main source of data on Britain’s labour market from September 2024. It had temporarily suspended publication of official LFS data in October 2023 due to low response rates in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
210 Likes
146 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR