UK regulator to review annual licence fees after BT’s request

(Reuters) -Britain’s communications regulator on Tuesday said it would review the annual licence fees that mobile network operators were charged for the use of three mobile spectrum bands, after BT earlier this year requested the move.

BT had written to Ofcom in March asking for a reevaluation of the fees that the regulator changed for the 1800 MHz spectrum. The evidence provided showed that a review of the fees was justified, the regulator said in a statement.

Annual licence fees are charged by the regulator to mobile network operators for the use of spectrum bands – 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz.

Ofcom will consult on its initial findings by the end of the year, the regulator added.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru;Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

