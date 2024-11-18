UK retail industry plays down threat to food supplies from possible farmer strikes

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s retail industry on Monday played down the likelihood of possible farmer strikes over the government’s inheritance tax measure impacting food availability, saying the nation’s food retailers are adept at dealing with disruption.

Some farmers, angry over the new Labour government’s budget measure to make them liable for inheritance tax, have threatened to disrupt food supplies, raising concerns about availability in supermarkets.

“Retailers are closely monitoring the impact of the potential interventions, including strikes, but are adept at dealing with disruption and are working hard to ensure customers aren’t impacted,” Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said in a statement.

The BRC represents the country’s biggest retailers, including the major supermarket groups.

Tesco, Britain’s biggest grocer with a near 28% market share, referred enquiries on the matter to the BRC.

The National Farmers Union has said it does not support the idea of withholding produce in protest at the inheritance tax measure but some farmers have threatened disruption.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer indicated on Saturday there would be no change to the inheritance tax policy, telling the Welsh Labour Conference in Llandudno, north Wales, he would defend the government’s budget decisions “all day long”.

Having protested in Wales on Saturday, farmers plan a major protest in London on Tuesday.

On Sunday, transport minister Louise Haigh told Sky News she was not worried about the prospect of food shortages.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has been asked for comment.