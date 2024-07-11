Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK reverses oil drilling permission after court ruling, campaigners say

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has reversed a decision to grant permission for an oil drilling operation, campaigners’ lawyers said on Thursday, after a landmark ruling from the United Kingdom’s highest court on the climate effects of fossil fuel projects.

Law firm Leigh Day said ministers in the former Conservative government had agreed to the quashing of a 2023 decision to permit oil drilling in Lincolnshire, in eastern England. The Conservatives were replaced in government after Labour won an election last week.

The decision followed a major judgment last month from the UK’s Supreme Court, which activists said could profoundly effect new fossil fuel projects in Britain.

The Supreme Court ruled planning authorities must consider the impact of burning, rather than just extracting, fossil fuels when deciding whether to approve projects.

After that ruling, Leigh Day said, British ministers and oil company Egdon Resources agreed to concede a legal challenge brought by local campaign group SOS Biscathorpe.

Campaigner Mathilda Dennis said in a statement that, following the Supreme Court’s June ruling “it is clear that the unequivocal link between fossil fuel extraction and climate crisis can no longer be ignored”.

Britain’s Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and Egdon Resources did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR