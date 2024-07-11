UK reverses oil drilling permission after court ruling, campaigners say

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has reversed a decision to grant permission for an oil drilling operation, campaigners’ lawyers said on Thursday, after a landmark ruling from the United Kingdom’s highest court on the climate effects of fossil fuel projects.

Law firm Leigh Day said ministers in the former Conservative government had agreed to the quashing of a 2023 decision to permit oil drilling in Lincolnshire, in eastern England. The Conservatives were replaced in government after Labour won an election last week.

The decision followed a major judgment last month from the UK’s Supreme Court, which activists said could profoundly effect new fossil fuel projects in Britain.

The Supreme Court ruled planning authorities must consider the impact of burning, rather than just extracting, fossil fuels when deciding whether to approve projects.

After that ruling, Leigh Day said, British ministers and oil company Egdon Resources agreed to concede a legal challenge brought by local campaign group SOS Biscathorpe.

Campaigner Mathilda Dennis said in a statement that, following the Supreme Court’s June ruling “it is clear that the unequivocal link between fossil fuel extraction and climate crisis can no longer be ignored”.

Britain’s Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and Egdon Resources did not immediately respond to a request for comment.