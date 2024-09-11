UK sanctions 10 vessels from Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has sanctioned 10 ships in Russia’s “shadow fleet” of vessels which it says use illicit practices to avoid Western embargoes on Russian oil.

“Today’s sanctions further undermine Russia’s ability to trade in oil via its shadow fleet,” British foreign minister David Lammy said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Alongside our partners, we will continue to send a stark message to Russia that the international community stands with Ukraine and we will not tolerate this illicit fleet.”