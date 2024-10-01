UK sanctions members of Russian cyber-crime gang Evil Corp
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has sanctioned 16 members of Russian cyber-crime gang Evil Corp, the government said on Tuesday, in coordinated action alongside the U.S. and Australia.
“Evil Corp has waged a campaign of destructive cyber-attacks worldwide for over a decade,” the government said in a statement.
“This includes malware and ransomware attacks against UK health, government and public sector institutions, as well as private commercial technology companies,” it added.