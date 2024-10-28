Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK sanctions Russian ‘disinformation agencies’

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Monday imposed sanctions on three Russian agencies and three senior figures at the agencies who it said were trying to use disinformation to “undermine and destabilise Ukraine and its democracy.”

Britain’s foreign ministry said the Social Design Agency and its partner company Structura had attempted to deliver a series of “interference operations” designed to weaken international support for Ukraine.

“Today’s sanctions send a clear message; we will not tolerate your lies and interference, and we are coming after you,” British foreign minister David Lammy said in a statement.

