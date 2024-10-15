Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK sanctions target Israeli settler outposts

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Tuesday sanctioned organisations involved in the construction of Israeli settler outposts in the West Bank, a government update showed.

The sanctions target seven settler outposts or organisations and were taken under Britain’s global human rights sanctions regime, the notice showed.

Those sanctioned included the AMANA entity, which Britain said was “involved in the construction of illegal settler outposts and providing funding and other economic resources for Israeli settlers involved in threatening and perpetrating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.”

