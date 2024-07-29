Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK scraps plans for Stonehenge road tunnel project to cut costs

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Monday the government was scrapping plans to build a tunnel at Stonehenge as part of efforts to cut costs.

The 1.7 billion pound ($2.2 billion) scheme, which included a new dual road with a two-mile tunnel beside Stonehenge, was aimed at hiding a nearby main road that has long blighted the mysterious prehistoric circle of stones in southern England.

Stonehenge, one of the world’s most famous prehistoric monuments, includes a 5,000-year-old ditch and a Neolithic stone circle with early Bronze Age burial mounds nearby. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Some archaeologists and local residents opposed the project, saying the tunnel was too short and would damage the archaeological surroundings of Stonehenge.

($1 = 0.7786 pounds)

