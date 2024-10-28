Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK shoppers cut back on spending ahead of budget, CBI says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British retailers reported a fall in sales for October as consumers held off on spending ahead of this week’s budget announcement by finance minister Rachel Reeves, the Confederation of British Industry said on Monday.

The CBI’s monthly retail sales survey – conducted between Sept. 26 and Oct. 15 – showed the headline balance dropped to -6 from +4 in September.

“Retail sales volumes slipped back slightly in October, with some firms highlighting increased consumer caution ahead of this week’s Autumn Budget as a key factor,” CBI Principal Economist Martin Sartorius said.

The survey showed retailers expected a flat performance in November.

Measures of consumer and business confidence have dipped before Wednesday’s first tax-and-spending announcement of the new government which Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned will include painful measures to fix the country’s public finances.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
21 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
297 Likes
183 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
50 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR