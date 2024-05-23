UK stocks open flat as investors weigh Britain’s July vote, PMI data on tap

(Reuters) – British equities opened flat on Thursday as Britain kicked off the election campaign for the July 4 vote, while investors focussed on more economic data later in the day to gauge the strength of the UK economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat as of 7:09 GMT, while the pound strengthened against the dollar at $1.27235.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was also flat.

The surprise July 4 general election call by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spooked the investor community, prompting a strategic shuffle as they weighed the ramifications of the potential scenarios.

Still, investors’ main focus would likely be on inflation and interest rates.

British Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures are due later in the day, capturing investor attention following Wednesday’s CPI data, which revealed a slower-than-anticipated easing in inflation.

Among corporate news, National Grid slumped 7.4% after it said would raise about 7 billion pounds ($8.90 billion) via a fully rights issue.

Rolls-Royce fell 1.8% after the engineering company kept its annual forecast unchanged.

Wizz Air jumped 5.9% after the European low-cost airline forecast a higher annual profit.

Hargreaves Lansdown surged 11.8% after the investment platform rejected a 4.67 billion pound ($5.94 billion) takeover proposal.

AJ Bell gained 8.0% after the investment platform reported its interim results.