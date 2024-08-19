Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK support for Ukraine remains unwavering, says PM Starmer’s spokesperson

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s support for Ukraine remains unwavering, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday, in response to comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who said London’s support was weakening. Zelenskiy said at the weekend that although Britain’s leadership had saved thousands of lives since the start of the war with Russia, support had recently “slowed down”.

“The prime minister remains absolutely resolute in his support for Ukraine,” the spokesperson said. “In terms of our support, again, it is unwavering.”

The spokesperson added there was no change to the government’s position on the use of British supplied long-range Storm Shadow missiles by Ukraine.

