UK temperature hits 2024 high, Met Office says

LONDON (Reuters) – Temperatures in Britain hit their highest this year on Monday, reaching 34.8 degrees Celsius (94.64 Fahrenheit) in Cambridge, the Met Office said.

Temperatures rose above the year’s previous high of 32 C reach on July 30, but remain well below Britain’s highest recorded temperature of 40.3 C in 2022. Monday’s temperature is the highest recorded in Britain since August 13 2022.

“Provisionally this is only the 11th year since 1961 temperatures as high as this have been recorded,” the Met Office forecaster said in a statement. “Eight of those years have been since 2000 and six of them have been in the last decade.”

In advance of the mini-heatwave – which began Sunday and is only expected to last until Tuesday – the government had issued a warning that the heat could cause increased deaths among the elderly and put pressure on health and social care services.

