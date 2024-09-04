UK to ban companies who failed over Grenfell fire from government contracts

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will seek to ban companies found by a public inquiry to be culpable for the deadly 2017 Grenfell Tower fire from being awarded government contracts, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday.

“This government will write to all companies found by the inquiry to have been part of these horrific failings as the first step to stopping them being awarded government contracts,” he told parliament.