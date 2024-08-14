Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK train drivers to vote on pay deal that could end two years of strikes

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British train drivers will soon vote on a new pay deal aimed at ending a long-running dispute and a series of disruptive strikes, the government said on Wednesday in what it called a “major breakthrough”.

The ASLEF trade union, which represents train drivers, said it would recommend its members vote on the pay offer, which comprises a 5% pay rise for 2022/23, 4.75% for 2023/24, and 4.5% for 2024/25.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR