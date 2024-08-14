UK train drivers to vote on pay deal that could end two years of strikes

LONDON (Reuters) – British train drivers will soon vote on a new pay deal aimed at ending a long-running dispute and a series of disruptive strikes, the government said on Wednesday in what it called a “major breakthrough”.

The ASLEF trade union, which represents train drivers, said it would recommend its members vote on the pay offer, which comprises a 5% pay rise for 2022/23, 4.75% for 2023/24, and 4.5% for 2024/25.