UK train drivers vote to accept pay deal, ending two years of strikes

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -Train drivers in Britain have voted to accept a new pay offer, their trade union ASLEF said on Wednesday, bringing an end to a long-running industrial dispute and a series of disruptive strikes.

About 96.6% of members voted to accept the deal, ASLEF said, on a turnout of 88.5%.

The dispute saw around 13,000 train drivers staging 18 days of strike action over the last two years, affecting 16 train companies.

Britain’s new government has held negotiations with ASLEF since taking office in July following a thumping election victory for the traditionally union-friendly Labour Party.

The pay offer, announced last month, gives train drivers a 5% pay rise for 2022/23, 4.75% for 2023/24, and 4.5% for 2024/25.

Rail strikes became increasingly common over the last two years as high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis spurred demands for better pay in a number of sectors.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Sachin Ravikumar)

