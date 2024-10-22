UK warns Russian strikes on Black Sea delay grain supplies to Palestinians, global south

(Reuters) – Russia’s increased attacks on the Black Sea ports in Ukraine are delaying vital aid reaching Palestinians and stopping crucial grain supplies from being delivered to the global south, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said late on Tuesday.

“Russia’s indiscriminate strikes on ports in the Black Sea underscore that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is willing to gamble on global food security in his attempts to force Ukraine into submission,” Starmer said in a statement issued by his press office.

The United Nations said on Monday that Russian attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea ports have damaged six civilian vessels as well as grain infrastructure since Sept. 1, calling the ramp-up in strikes “distressing”.

According to British Defence Intelligence, Starmer said, at least four merchant vessels have been struck by Russian munitions in the Black Sea between Oct. 5-14.

“(Putin) is harming millions of vulnerable people across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, to try and gain the upper hand in his barbaric war,” Starmer said.

The Russian strikes are believed to have delayed a ship from departing Ukraine while carrying vegetable oil destined for the World Food Programme in Palestine, according to Starmer’s statement, as well as vessels with grain destined for Egypt and World Food Programme shipments bound for southern Africa.

Ukraine is a major global wheat and corn grower and before Russia’s invasion in 2022 the country exported about six million tons of grain alone per month via the Black Sea. Despite the ongoing war, grains sales remain a crucial revenue source for the country.

After the collapse last year of a U.N.-backed Black Sea grain export initiative that involved Russia and had ensured safe passage of grain ships, Ukraine has managed to create a shipping corridor in the Black Sea.