Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK watchdog probes Alphabet’s deal with Anthropic

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Martin Coulter

(Reuters) – Britain’s antitrust watchdog launched a probe on Thursday into Google parent Alphabet’s partnership with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic over competition concerns.

Almost two years after Microsoft-backed OpenAI triggered an AI boom with the release of ChatGPT, regulators around the world have been increasingly concerned by deals struck between big tech companies and smaller startups.

Anthropic, which was co-founded by former OpenAI executives and siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, last year said it had secured a $500 million investment from Alphabet, which promised to invest another $1.5 billion over time.

The startup also uses Alphabet’s Google Cloud services as part of its operations.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been scrutinising Alphabet’s relationship with Anthropic since July, when it began seeking views on whether the deal could undermine competition in the UK.

The regulator has set Dec. 19 as the deadline for its Phase 1 decision, at which point it will decide whether to carry the investigation forward.

A spokesperson for Anthropic said the company would cooperate with the CMA’s investigation and provide a “complete picture” of its partnership with Google.

“We are an independent company and none of our strategic partnerships or investor relationships diminish the independence of our corporate governance or our freedom to partner with others,” the spokesperson said.

An Alphabet spokesperson said it was committed to building the most open and innovative AI ecosystem in the world. “Anthropic is free to use multiple cloud providers and does, we don’t demand exclusive tech rights,” the person added.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
48 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
7 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
267 Likes
168 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR