UK watchdog shuts down probes into Apple and Google app stores

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Martin Coulter

(Reuters) -Britain’s competition watchdog has closed its existing investigations into Apple and Google’s respective app stores, awaiting new laws governing digital markets.

The tech giants have faced scrutiny around the world over the dominance of their respective App Store and Google Play store platforms, which critics say impose unfair charges on app developers and limit competition.

In 2022, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published a market study of mobile ecosystems in Britain, which found Apple and Google held an effective monopoly over the distribution of apps in Britain.

The body subsequently launched parallel investigations into both companies for alleged anticompetitive behaviour.

But in a statement published on Wednesday, the CMA said it had dropped both probes, pending the roll-out of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act (DMCCA), which is expected to come into force later this year.

“Once the new pro-competition digital markets regime comes into force, we’ll be able to consider applying those new powers to concerns we have already identified through our existing work,” said Will Hayter, Executive Director for Digital Markets at the CMA.

A Google spokesperson said its Android operating system had always allowed flexibility and choice not found on other platforms, including multiple app stores.

“We have engaged with the CMA over the course of many months during their investigation. As part of this, we made a number of significant commitments to further broaden the billing options available to developers through Google Play,” they said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Martin Coulter in London and Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Kirsten Donovan and Tomasz Janowski)

