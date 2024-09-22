Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine’s air defence units destroy 71 Russian drones, Ukraine’s air force says

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s air defence units destroyed 71 out of 80 attack drones that Russia launched overnight, Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday.

Six more of the Russian drones were lost after getting neutralised by Ukraine’s electronic warfare, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia also launched two guided missiles from occupied parts of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, the air force said. It did not say what happened to the missiles.

