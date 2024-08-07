Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine’s air force says it downs all 30 Russia-launched drones during overnight attack

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s air force shot down all 30 drones launched by Russia overnight over seven regions, it said in a statement on Telegram messaging app.

The air force shot down 14 drones over the southern region of Mykolaiv, according to its governor. He said that the two fires caused by the attack have since been put out with no casualties reported.

The military downed four more drones over the Khmelnytskyi region with debris damaging storage facilities and a workshop at one of the manufacturing enterprises, the region’s governor said.

Four drones were shot down over the central regions of Cherkasy and Vinnytsia with no damages or casualties reported by the local authorities.

Kyiv regional authorities reported air defence engaging with targets on Wednesday morning, without providing details on the attack’s aftermath.

Sumy regional governor said on Wednesday morning that a ballistic missile was shot down over his region overnight. The air force provided no details on Russia’s use of missiles to attack Ukraine in their morning update.

