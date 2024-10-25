Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine’s bid to add Russia to FATF’s ‘black list’ fails again, rejected by China, India and others

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Tassilo Hummel, Tom Balmforth and Maria Martinez

PARIS (Reuters) – Ukraine’s bid to have Russia added to an international list of countries with weak money laundering compliance has failed again after the move was rejected by countries including China, India, Saudi Arabia and South Africa, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Two sources with knowledge of the discussions that were held this week at international financial crime watchdog FATF in Paris said Brazil was also among the group that rejected the proposal. One source said Ukraine’s proposal to shut out Russia had been postponed to gather more evidence.

The FATF, whose members states include Britain, France, Germany, the United States and other major economies, declined to comment, saying it was due to update what it calls its “grey” and “blacklisted” nations after the end of its plenary discussions on Friday.

The Ukrainian government has argued that Russia, which faces various sanctions from Western governments in response to its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, poses a threat to the international financial system, citing its close links to other “blacklist” countries Iran and North Korea among other arguments.

The FATF last year suspended Russia’s membership, saying Moscow’s war in Ukraine violated the organisation’s principles.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR