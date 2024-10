Ukraine’s defence minister says he requested dismissal of three deputies

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said on Tuesday he has submitted to the government a request to dismiss three of his deputies.

Umerov, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said also that he has requested the dismissal of Liudmyla Darahan, the state secretary of the defence ministry.