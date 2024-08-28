Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine’s drones set oil depot in Russia’s Rostov ablaze, Russian Telegram channels say

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s drones set several oil tanks on fire at the Glubokinskaya oil depot in Russia’s Rostov region, several Russian Telegram channels reported on Wednesday.

Rostov’s governor, Vasily Golubev, said in a Telegram post that four Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the region, but made no mention of an attack on an oil depot.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

