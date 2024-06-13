Ukraine’s foreign minister welcomes US sanctions on Russia

reuters_tickers

1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday he welcomed the U.S. imposing a sweeping new set of sanctions on Russia and praised the measures taken against Russia’s defence-industrial base.

“We particularly applaud tough measures against Russia’s defense-industrial base and its access to technology and resources abroad,” he wrote on X. “Any entity assisting Russia in the production of weapons must be subjected to the most intense pressure.”

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced new sanctions on more than 300 entities and individuals aimed at cutting off Russia’s access to products and services needed to sustain military production for its war in Ukraine, including dozens of Chinese suppliers.

The move is aimed at restricting the Russian military’s ability to exploit certain U.S. technologies in addition to targeting entities in Asia, Europe and Africa.

The Treasury also said it was imposing sanctions on key parts of Russia’s financial infrastructure, including the Moscow Exchange (MOEX), which operates Russia’s largest public markets for equity, fixed income, foreign exchange and other products.