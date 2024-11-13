Ukraine’s grid operator to limit power supply for businesses on Wednesday

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s national power grid operator Ukrenergo introduced limits on electricity supply for businesses on Wednesday due to “significantly” lower imports and lower generation, the company said.

“The restrictions will be in place during the day. In the evening, after the equipment is fixed, the restrictions will be lifted,” Ukrenergo said on the Telegram messenger app.

The last time massive restrictions on electricity supplies to both businesses and households were imposed was after a massive Russian missile and drone attack in late August.

Ukraine’s largest private power generator and distributor DTEK said restrictions would apply to Kyiv, the Kyiv region, Odesa, Dnipro and the Donetsk regions.

“The reasons: a shortage (of electricity) in the power grid due to previous shelling by Russia and a drop in temperature,” DTEK said on the Telegram.

Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been subjected to increased Russian missile and drone attacks in recent months.

Officials have said the country has lost about half of its generating capacity and now relies mainly on energy generated by three nuclear power plants.