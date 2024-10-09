Ukraine’s military says it hit base storing drones in southern Russia

1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s military said on Wednesday its forces had struck a base in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region storing Shahed drones, scoring several hits.

A statement by the General Staff said the attack was carried out jointly by naval forces and the SBU intelligence service near the settlement of Oktyabrsky, north of the city of Krasnodar.

“According to available information, nearly 400 strike drones were stored there,” the statement said. “Based on objective control results, a direct hit was made on the target. Secondary explosions were observed at the site.”